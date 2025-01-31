Joelene Merriman’s Newly Released “A Crown Beyond Compare: A 90-Day Devotional” is a Heartfelt Journey of Faith and Encouragement
“A Crown Beyond Compare: A 90-Day Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joelene Merriman offers an inspiring collection of personal reflections and biblical truths to deepen one’s connection with God.
New York, NY, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Crown Beyond Compare: A 90-Day Devotional”: a heartfelt devotional designed to uplift readers through faith-filled insights and personal testimonies. “A Crown Beyond Compare: A 90-Day Devotional” is the creation of published author, Joelene Merriman, a dedicated wife and mother from Tennessee.
Joelene Merriman shares, “A Crown beyond Compare is a ninety-day devotional created with the intention of bringing glory to God through the sharing of testimonies from a series of the author’s personal life experiences. The intention behind this devotional is to bring encouragement to the reader and foster a stronger relationship with our heavenly Father. Featuring references from the authorized King James Version of the Bible, this devotional is unique in that while each day stands alone with an excerpt for that reading, along the way, you will find that an overall story unfolds from the collection!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joelene Merriman’s new book is an inspiring resource for readers seeking daily encouragement and a deeper understanding of God’s word through relatable, real-life applications.
Consumers can purchase “A Crown Beyond Compare: A 90-Day Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Crown Beyond Compare: A 90-Day Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
