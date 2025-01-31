Jan Bennett’s Newly Released "Gratitude for the King of All Kings" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry and Prayers Celebrating God’s Grace and Love
“Gratitude for the King of All Kings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jan Bennett is an inspiring work that combines poetry, personal testimony, and scripture to encourage readers to reflect on the blessings of faith and the transformative power of God’s love.
Salem, OR, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gratitude for the King of All Kings”: a touching exploration of faith and worship through the art of poetry, designed to inspire and uplift. “Gratitude for the King of All Kings” is the creation of published author, Jan Bennett. Purchase of this book goes to support “Samaritan’s Purse International Relief”.
Jan Bennett shares, “This book is written in poetry form, and includes different styles. Gratitude for the King of All Kings, is just that. Included are prayers, scripture, my testimony and confession, along with a prayer of salvation. I'm hoping this publication will open hearts and minds to the truth.
"In this book I'd like to invite you to join me as I praise and give thanks to our gracious God, for all He has done and all He is. He has given me more than I could ever imagine or deserve. And I'm compelled to share with you the things He has revealed to me.
"Jesus, His name will be the hope of all the world. Matthew 12:21”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jan Bennett’s new book offers readers a beautifully crafted and spiritually enriching experience. With heartfelt poetry and reflections, this work serves as a reminder of the boundless grace and love of God and provides an invitation to embrace a closer relationship with Him.
Consumers can purchase “Gratitude for the King of All Kings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gratitude for the King of All Kings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
