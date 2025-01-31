Juanette Susan’s Newly Released "Many are Called, Few are Chosen" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of God’s Relationship with Humanity
“Many are Called, Few are Chosen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanette Susan offers a compelling examination of biblical themes, the relationship between God and His chosen people, and the enduring call for repentance and faithfulness.
Taylor, TX, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Many are Called, Few are Chosen”: a thought-provoking exploration of God’s steadfast love and humanity’s ongoing struggle with faithfulness. “Many are Called, Few are Chosen” is the creation of published author, Juanette Susan, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was widowed in 2008 after forty-eight happy years with the love of her life, J.T. Susan.
Juanette Susan shares, “Many are Called. Few are Chosen stresses the special relationship between God and His chosen people of Israel. God brings forth the coming of His Son, Jesus, in almost every book of the Old Testament. God also sent visions to Daniel, Solomon, Samuel, Jacob, and others about the end-times to show His people what was going to happen at the end of time. God continuously warns the people to repent. Much of this fell on deaf ears. God is asking, 'Where are you?'
Humanity shows the Lord just how evil and unfaithful they can be even as He continues to forgive. We see God’s wrath come down hard on His chosen people and their enemies. The world was full of immorality and hate as it still is today. God is warning us all to repent of our sins so we can receive everlasting life with Him. He warned us all; after death, it is too late. God reminds us, many are called, few are chosen. Again, God is asking, 'Where are you?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanette Susan’s new book invites readers to reflect deeply on their spiritual journey and to heed the timeless call for repentance and renewal of faith.
