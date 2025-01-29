Well Revolution Provides Free Prescriptions for Patients After City Chemist Fire
Well Revolution offers no-cost text-based care to support Williamsburg residents after City Chemist fire.
Brooklyn, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Well Revolution is stepping in to support the Williamsburg community after a fire temporarily closed City Chemist on Graham Avenue. To help patients impacted by the pharmacy’s closure, Well Revolution is waiving its $50 prescription fee for those affected, ensuring continued access to essential medications.
City Chemist Williamsburg, a trusted Well Revolution pharmacy partner, has been a vital resource for local residents, known for affordable medications and exceptional service. Its temporary closure has created challenges for patients relying on its care.
“City Chemist has been an incredible partner in making healthcare affordable and accessible,” said Michael Rubio, PA, Medical Director at Well Revolution. “The fire is a setback, but we're ensuring patients continue to get the care they need.”
Patients affected by the closure can text “CITY” to (646) 233-3485 to access Well Revolution’s free text-based doctor visits and prescription services. Prescriptions can be picked up at City Chemist’s Long Island City or Brooklyn Heights locations.
Well Revolution’s process is simple and fast. Affected patients can quickly get new prescriptions or transfer existing ones without financial barriers. The team has streamlined requirements to minimize disruptions and ensure seamless care.
“Our goal is to make healthcare simple and reliable,” added Rubio. “We’re focused on supporting our community and ensuring patients get the care they need without interruption.”
Well Revolution encourages community members to share this information with anyone impacted by the fire. Their team is available 24/7 via text to help with questions and support.
About Well Revolution
Well Revolution sets a new standard in healthcare with no-cost text-based doctor visits and flat-fee prescription services. Committed to fast, simple, and certain care, Well Revolution makes high-quality healthcare as easy as sending a text. Visit www.wellrevolution.com.
