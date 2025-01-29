Quadrant Performance Materials Expands Customer Facing Team
McKinney, TX, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), the manufacturer of the EnviroSeal Insulation System for the residential and commercial building envelope, is pleased to announce the addition of 19 new team members: 16 salespeople, 2 field technicians, and a builder development manager.
With this expansion, Quadrant continues to build what they proudly call the "best team in foam #BTIF," as these experienced professionals will support the company’s initiatives of exceptional service, technical expertise, and innovative solutions to the industry.
Notably, Quadrant has partnered with Seacoast Building Solutions, Compton Sales, and Creative West as manufactures reps. These partnerships underscore Quadrant’s commitment to cultivating strong relationships and leveraging localized market insights to better serve its customers.
Builder Development Manager:
- Scott Leiti
Technical Services Representatives:
- Thomas Barbato & Steven Herzog
Sales Team: Western States
- Todd Schroeder & Patrick Bullion
Creative West: Nevada, Utah, Idaho
- Jake Riddle & Paul Riddle
Seacoast Building Solutions: Northeastern States
- Paul Sullivan, Jay Cahalane, Jay Strother, & Craig Nichols
Compton Sales: Southeastern States and Northern Florida
- Phil Brown, Wendell Moore, Chris Morris, Keith Compton, Gary Hardin, Gene Young, Ray Breedlove, & Daniel Compton
For more information on Quadrant Performance Materials and the EnviroSeal® spray foam insulation product line, please visit www.QuadrantPM.com or call 972-542-0072.
About Quadrant Performance Materials
QPM manufactures the EnviroSeal Insulation System for use in residential and commercial construction. EnviroSeal’s mission is to accelerate the market-place adoption of SPF insulation, to help our customers grow profitably, and to provide a home that is energy-efficient and more comfortable for consumers.
EnviroSeal® is a registered trademark of Quadrant Performance Materials.
Contact
Quadrant Performance MaterialsContact
Jessica Grayek
972-542-0072
https://QuadrantPM.com
