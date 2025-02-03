Buster Desselles’s Newly Released “My Alamo Wins - A Walk of Faith” is a Compelling Memoir That Chronicles a Journey of Faith and Resilience Through Divine Guidance

“My Alamo Wins - A Walk of Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Buster Desselles is an inspiring narrative of a man’s life journey, highlighting the power of faith in navigating life's most challenging moments, and drawing parallels to the resilience demonstrated at the Battle of the Alamo.