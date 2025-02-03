Buster Desselles’s Newly Released “My Alamo Wins - A Walk of Faith” is a Compelling Memoir That Chronicles a Journey of Faith and Resilience Through Divine Guidance
“My Alamo Wins - A Walk of Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Buster Desselles is an inspiring narrative of a man’s life journey, highlighting the power of faith in navigating life's most challenging moments, and drawing parallels to the resilience demonstrated at the Battle of the Alamo.
Brownsboro, TX, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Alamo Wins - A Walk of Faith”: an empowering story of personal and spiritual growth. “My Alamo Wins - A Walk of Faith” is the creation of published author, Buster Desselles, a dedicated husband and father who attended A&M University College Station, Texas, later transferring to Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma, thus earning him a bachelor’s degree. Years later, while working fulltime, he earned a master’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida. He went on to acquire the Airline Transport Pilot license and Pilot-in-Command type certifications in the Learjet, Falcon jet, Citation jet, McDonnell Douglas DC-9, Metroliner turboprop, Dornier turboprop, and MU-2 turboprop aircraft—within which he has either served as instructor pilot, cargo pilot, air ambulance pilot, corporate pilot, and/or on-demand charter pilot.
Buster Desselles shares, “After securing God’s acknowledgment that it is okay by Him that I pursue my heart’s desire to be a pilot, I leave Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, taking with me the teachings of Pastor Terry L. Mize, practical applications of God’s Word, every day expecting some form of manifestation of God’s presence, knowing that He has an interest in my best interest.
“Part 1 is about learning who I am in Christ Jesus. Part 2 chronicles twenty-five years of walking by faith, seeing lifelong prayers being answered, witnessing heart’s desires being affirmed, and experiencing the manifestation of dreams come true. Part 3 records five years of life wherein it appears that one financial decision does not transpire in a way that I was taught. It is here that readers see a condition of hopelessness and despair where it seems all hell broke loose to affect my downfall. It is spiritual warfare, and I liken the condition with that of being confined within the walls of an old Spanish mission originally called San Antonio de Valero.
“Commencing with the financial crisis of 2009–2010, not only mine but also my family’s dreams are shattered. I find it difficult to press on. Living by faith is strenuous. I know, however, that it is my defining moment—my moment of destiny. Grounded in solid teaching, I take a stand against overwhelming forces seemingly all around me, trusting that my pleas for help to the Most High will not fall upon deaf ears, believing that financial help will soon arrive. It is not unlike that of 1836, wherein 182 Texans resolved to take a stand against an opposing force of over two thousand heavily armed men, an overwhelming odds of ten to one. Contrary to Texas history, however, in the end, my Alamo wins!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Buster Desselles’s new book offers an inspiring testament to the power of faith, perseverance, and trusting in God's plan even in the most difficult circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “My Alamo Wins - A Walk of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Alamo Wins - A Walk of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
