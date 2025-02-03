Ruth Collins’s Newly Released “The Legacy that Christ Gives” is a Transformative Journey of Redemption
“The Legacy that Christ Gives” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth Collins is a powerful narrative of spiritual awakening and renewal. Through the story of Sylvia, readers are invited to witness the transformative power of faith as she navigates through life's challenges and ultimately discovers the profound legacy bestowed by Christ.
New York, NY, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Legacy that Christ Gives”: a compelling narrative of faith and redemption. “The Legacy that Christ Gives” is the creation of published author, Ruth Collins, an author who spent most of her professional life as a social worker and therapist. She and her family live in Southern Indiana where she enjoys working from home, gardening, caring for animals, doing artwork, and spending time with family. She and her husband have been married for thirty-one years and have two adult sons. They attend a small protestant church in their area.
Collins shares, “Sylvia had been raised in a pastor’s home, but when she went to college and met Kenneth, that all was left behind as part of her life. Many years later and a large part of her life lived, she found herself in the life of country-club luncheons and volunteering at the local woman’s clinic to help low-income ladies be able to access abortions. This was her life until the day her precious granddaughter died in her arms, and it was her fault. With the help of her housekeeper, God met her at this moment and changed her life for all eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Collins’s new book is a poignant reminder of the transformative power of faith. Through Sylvia's journey, readers are encouraged to reflect on their own lives and embrace the legacy of grace and redemption offered by Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Legacy that Christ Gives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Legacy that Christ Gives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
