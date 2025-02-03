Harold D. Boyd Jr.’s Newly Released "Beyond the Music: Choosing a Lifestyle of Worship" is a Profound Guide to Embracing Worship as a Way of Life
“Beyond the Music: Choosing a Lifestyle of Worship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harold D. Boyd Jr. is an inspiring exploration of worship that goes beyond musical expression to foster a deeper connection with God and a life of service.
Elizabeth, NJ, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond the Music: Choosing a Lifestyle of Worship”: an illuminating discussion on worship that seeks to guide readers toward a lifestyle rooted in faith and dedication. “Beyond the Music: Choosing a Lifestyle of Worship” is the creation of published author, Harold D. Boyd Jr., a dedicated husband and father of three sons who has recorded two CD projects and toured both the east coast of the United States and St. Croix.
Harold D. Boyd Jr. shares, “The Worshipping Individual
“When it comes to worship, there are a lot of different definitions, philosophies, and perspectives that different people/artists hold on to. However there are some foundational and biblical principles in which God shows us to make the complexity of worship simple to follow no matter what your background may be. This is equally important for the unity of the team as well as the worshipping individual/artist. Some of the things that are covered in this book are.
“The definition of worship and how that applies to one’s life as an individual affects the way we show our love for God and how we serve each other. Worship given to God out of a pure heart and life that is lived exclusively for Him results in effective and powerful results that change lives.
“The Levitical Calling
“In the Bible it speaks of a remnant that is called out of the children of God called the Levites. It was this tribe that God called out of the children of Israel to minister to God in the tabernacle as well as lead the armies into battle. God promised this remnant of the children of Israel himself as their inheritance. Every Levite was responsible for carrying their own weight and ministering to God as one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harold D. Boyd Jr.’s new book is a thought-provoking resource that empowers readers to view worship as a life-encompassing act of love and service. By diving into biblical principles and exploring the role of worship in everyday life, Boyd provides a roadmap to a more meaningful and impactful relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond the Music: Choosing a Lifestyle of Worship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond the Music: Choosing a Lifestyle of Worship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
