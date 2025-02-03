Valoree Althoff’s Newly Released "I Met the Virgin Mary in Lourdes" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and Divine Encounters
“I Met the Virgin Mary in Lourdes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valoree Althoff is a captivating recount of Saint Bernadette’s miraculous experiences and a reflection on the enduring spiritual significance of Lourdes as a Marian shrine.
Farmington, NM, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Met the Virgin Mary in Lourdes”: a heartwarming and faith-affirming exploration of one of Catholicism’s most cherished miracles. “I Met the Virgin Mary in Lourdes” is the creation of published author, Valoree Althoff, who took her first Catholic pilgrimage to Italy and France in 2012. In 2023, she took her second pilgrimage to Ireland where she and her mother were able to visit the Knox shrine. Valoree has served as a lecturer at Saint Mary’s Parish in Farmington, New Mexico since 2010. Her faith has been deepened through books and pilgrimages. Valoree has been married to Andy Althoff since 2009. She spends her time as a dental hygienist, serving organizations as a parliamentarian, and at home with their fur babies.
Althoff shares, “Bernadette was just an ordinary French girl. In 1858, at the age of fourteen, she saw a sparkling figure of a lady dressed in a white dress, a blue sash, and a veil. The lady held a rosary, so Bernadette pulled out her rosary and prayed with her. Bernadette met this beautiful lady a total of eighteen times. After asking repeatedly what the lady’s name was, she finally told Bernadette, 'I am the Immaculate Conception.' After years of explaining and defending herself that the apparitions were true, the authorities finally believed her.
“Today, Lourdes, France, is a Catholic Marian shrine. Since 1860, an estimated two hundred million people have visited Lourdes. The Roman Catholic Church has officially recognized seventy miraculous healings. In 1933, Bernadette was made a saint on December 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
“Bernadette’s incredible story reminds us that anyone can be called to serve the Lord through the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valoree Althoff’s new book offers readers an engaging retelling of Saint Bernadette’s encounters with the Virgin Mary, alongside insights into the spiritual legacy of Lourdes that continues to inspire and heal believers worldwide.
