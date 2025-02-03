Raymond Avalos’s Newly Released "The Little Lamb" is a Heartwarming Story of Adventure, Faith, and the Journey of Redemption
“The Little Lamb” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raymond Avalos is an engaging and inspirational tale that follows a little lamb’s journey of separation and reunion with the Good Shepherd, emphasizing themes of faith and unconditional love.
Harlingen, TX, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Lamb”: a beautifully written children’s book filled with adventure and life lessons, as a young lamb navigates the challenges of being lost and ultimately finds his way home with the guidance of the Good Shepherd. “The Little Lamb” is the creation of published author, Raymond Avalos, a native of Texas and police officer.
Raymond Avalos shares, “The Little Lamb is full of adventure. Join the little lamb after he gets separated from the ninety-nine and returns home with the Good Shepherd.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raymond Avalos’s new book offers both children and adults a meaningful reminder of the importance of faith, guidance, and love.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Lamb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Lamb,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
