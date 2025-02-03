Brenda B. Moody’s Newly Released "The Second Time Around" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Memoir About Finding True Love and Faith in a Second Chance
“The Second Time Around” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda B. Moody is a deeply personal and uplifting story of how divine revelation and unwavering faith led to a life-changing second marriage filled with love, commitment, and joy.
Dunn, NC, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Second Time Around”: an emotional and transformative account of one woman’s journey from heartbreak to healing, as she discovers the power of faith and love in her second marriage. “The Second Time Around” is the creation of published author, Brenda B. Moody, a retired educator who, during her educational journey, taught as a community college instructor, university staff member, and a teacher, an assistant principal, and a central office administrator within the public school systems. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business education, master’s degrees in business education, disadvantaged and handicapped education, and school administration. She is the author of “Raising Frankie (One Family’s Approach to ADHD).” She and her husband, Frankie Senior, live in North Carolina and are the proud parents of two adult children and one granddaughter.
Brenda B. Moody shares, “Brenda Moody’s inspiration for writing The Second Time Around was her whirlwind courtship and an emotional one-year marital experience. She described it as being at the hands of a mentally controlling man who was not committed to the relationship or marriage. Her then-husband, through his own admission to her, made the decision to no longer honor the marital vows by turning his attention to other women. As a result of his confession, Brenda found herself in a world of emptiness, in a world of loneliness, and in a world of being unloved. Until one day, her father, who was grounded in the Lord, shared a revelation that God had given him for her. Through godly wisdom, he knew what his daughter was going through and what she had endured through the one-year marriage. He revealed to her, before God called him home, that it was going to be better the second time around.
"One week later, the revelation was revealed when God sent her the man her father had envisioned—a man who had the same faith and belief in God that she had. He helped her by showing her what the tenderness of real love and affection was all about. He showed her what honor, commitment, and devotion looked like in a relationship and in a marriage. He showed her a new beginning to her life—a beginning of a love that has expanded over forty-one years of marriage and is still going strong. Brenda thanks God every night for giving them to each other! She thanks the Lord for a new beginning! She thanks the Lord for the second time around!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda B. Moody’s new book offers a powerful message of hope, redemption, and the beauty of second chances.
Consumers can purchase “The Second Time Around” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Second Time Around,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
