Ida Vega-Landow’s New Book, "The Zombie Godmother," Follows a Fairy Godmother Who Makes a Regrettable Deal with the Devil That Threatens the Lives of Those She Loves
Brooklyn, NY, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ida Vega-Landow, a native New Yorker who worked for the Division of Human Rights and currently resides in Brooklyn with her husband and her cat, has completed her most recent book, “The Zombie Godmother”: a gripping supernatural novel that follows a half-human fairy godmother who runs a shelter staffed by murder victims she resurrects from the dead. But after making a regrettable deal with the literal devil, Morgana Moros will have to find a way to protect the souls of those who she has inadvertently damned to an eternity of suffering.
“Somewhere on the Lower East Side of New York, right by the East River, is a homeless shelter run by a half-human fairy godmother, Morgana Moros,” writes Vega-Landow. “She gives shelter, food, and medical care to the homeless, the abused, the runaways, and the illegal immigrants. She also uses a mixture of traditional elven and Caribbean magic to raise the murdered dead, resurrecting them as sentient zombies who still possess their souls and memories so they can take revenge upon their murderers.
“Most of the shelter’s staff and volunteers are zombies wearing a glamor charm designed by Morgana to make them look the same way they appeared before they died. Their lawful prey are sinners, who break the laws of God and mankind, and there are sure plenty of those in New York City. In addition to dealing with muggers, rapists, gangsters, pedophiles, and a nosy ICE agent, there’s also her old frenemy, Lucien Estrella, aka Lucifer Morningstar, for whom she was once a soul collector. When he makes her an offer to extend the life span of her beloved husband in return for seven unrepentant souls, she discovers too late that she has endangered the souls of her most beloved zombie children as well.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ida Vega-Landow’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Morgana’s quest to protect not only her wards but the souls of those whom she has traded away to Lucifer. Expertly paced and brimming with an imaginative host of characters, “The Zombie Godmother” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Zombie Godmother” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
