C. Christian Chandler’s New Book, “Doc's Hound: A Saga of a B-17 Crew,” Follows the Struggles, Trials, and Triumphs of a Ten-Man Crew of a B-17 Bomber During WWII
Parksley, VA, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C. Christian Chandler, an engineering design tech, musician, and gardener extraordinaire who lives on the idyllic Eastern Shore of Virginia with his wife, Rita, has completed his most recent book, “Doc's Hound: A Saga of a B-17 Crew”: a gripping drama that follows the lives of a B-17 bomber’s ten-man crew and the bonds they forge both on and off the battlefield.
“The young crew of an American bomber, ably led by their competent young captain, struggle to maintain their group integrity while battling inner fears, personal turmoil, time, and inclement weather all the while facing their most arduous mission to date,” writes Chandler.
“Ten men, thrown together by fate and circumstances beyond their control, must learn to work together to ensure their very survival. Four officers, five flight soldiers, and one career noncommissioned officer must not only learn to live and work together but breach the gulf between them, culturally, intellectually, and in temperament. The plane’s crew, most having flown fourteen missions, must face their greatest fears, all while living together as very separate and unique individuals.
“Bookended by two fateful but actual missions flown by the Mighty Eight during the early days of World War II, these men must come to a reckoning of their imperiled lives. Having lost their first crew member, they now come face to face with the realities firsthand of their volunteer status and their chances of surviving the war. Encapsulated within a three-day period of English autumn weather, the crew endures three rainy days of sheer boredom, unease, and a penchant for mischief.
“Fly with the crew of ‘DOC’s Hound’ as they live out the hours of three days of stand-down, locked within the confines of RAF Bassingbourn. See how they learn life lessons through one another while on that fateful horizon, their most arduous mission to date awaits.”
Published by Fulton Books, C. Christian Chandler’s book is a heart-racing tale of friendship, love, loyalty, anxiety, and the demands of circumstances beyond one’s control. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Doc's Hound” will put readers in the cockpit of a B-17 bomber crew and not lose its grip until the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Doc's Hound: A Saga of a B-17 Crew” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
