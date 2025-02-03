Patti Neri’s New Book, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 1: The Return to Ireland,” Follows a Woman’s Return to Find a White Stone Cottage That Touched Her Soul
Oxford, OH, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patti Neri, a loving grandmother who currently resides in the quaint small college town of Oxford, Ohio, has completed her most recent book, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 1: The Return to Ireland”: a compelling novel that centers around Ella, a widow who is haunted by the memory of a white stone cottage she once saw on a trip to Ireland. Desperate to discover why this small building affected her, Ella returns and soon finds her life changed forever.
“Three years ago, Ella and her ailing husband joined ten of their closest friends and traveled throughout Ireland for twelve memorable days,” shares Neri. “But one of those days would haunt her for years. Due to an unexpected detour, their driver passed by a white stone cottage, and Ella was immediately overcome with emotion. She was consumed by a sense of utter loss and a heaviness so strong that she thought her heart would shatter.
“Ella began having recurring dreams about the white stone cottage and the powerful emotions that came with it. After her husband passed away the following year, her recurring dreams became much more frequent. Ella reluctantly decides to go back to Ireland to locate the white stone cottage and hopefully find the reason behind her nightmares and feelings.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patti Neri’s book is a compelling tale that will transport readers as they discover the beauty and majesty of Ireland through Ella’s eyes. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 1: The Return to Ireland” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 1: The Return to Ireland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Three years ago, Ella and her ailing husband joined ten of their closest friends and traveled throughout Ireland for twelve memorable days,” shares Neri. “But one of those days would haunt her for years. Due to an unexpected detour, their driver passed by a white stone cottage, and Ella was immediately overcome with emotion. She was consumed by a sense of utter loss and a heaviness so strong that she thought her heart would shatter.
“Ella began having recurring dreams about the white stone cottage and the powerful emotions that came with it. After her husband passed away the following year, her recurring dreams became much more frequent. Ella reluctantly decides to go back to Ireland to locate the white stone cottage and hopefully find the reason behind her nightmares and feelings.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patti Neri’s book is a compelling tale that will transport readers as they discover the beauty and majesty of Ireland through Ella’s eyes. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 1: The Return to Ireland” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 1: The Return to Ireland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories