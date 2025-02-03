Dean Stitzel’s New Book, “Great Basin's Magic: In Imagination of Words,” Explores the Magic of the Great Basin and Its Impact on the Lives of the Author and His Ancestors
New York, NY, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dean Stitzel, who has spent his entire life in the Great Basin’s livestock industry, has completed his most recent book, “Great Basin's Magic: In Imagination of Words”: an evocative collection that delves deep into the heart of America’s West, particularly focusing on the Great Basin. This book weaves together a tapestry of stories that are not just about the land but also about the people who inhabit it—their dreams, challenges, and the rugged lifestyle that defines them.
Born in 1939 in La Grande, Oregon, author Dean Stitzel spent two years in junior college before moving to the Bay Area after being offered a job working in the experimental lab of Litton Industries. However, he continued to long for the sagebrush sea of the Great Basin, so he returned home and went to work on a large cattle ranch in northern Nevada. Having a passion for ranching and real estate, he entered into real estate development in Elko, Nevada, and later purchased the Devil’s Gate Ranch in northeastern Nevada and operated that ranch until he sold it and retired. He then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where he pursued his passion for riding and training good cow horses.
“Great Basin’s Magic: In Imagination of Words” is an evocative collection that delves deep into the heart of America’s West, particularly focusing on the Great Basin. This book weaves together a tapestry of stories that are not just about the land but also about the people who inhabit it—their dreams, challenges, and the rugged lifestyle that defines them.
Author Dean Stitzel explores themes of survival, freedom, and the constant pursuit of dreams in a world that is as unforgiving as it is beautiful. His use of the natural environment not only as a setting but also as a character in its own right brings the Great Basin to life, with its demanding conditions acting as a crucible for the characters to shape their lives and destinies. The recurring symbol of the eagle carrying a snake in its talons underscores themes of freedom and the harsh realities of life, portraying a vivid image of resilience.
The characters in “Great Basin’s Magic,” including human and animal figures, are portrayed with depth and compassion. Through their interactions and the challenges that they face, Stitzel paints a picture of a community bound by more than just geography. The inclusion of a variety of characters, from ranchers to law enforcement, and even animals like the feral horses and domestic dogs, enriches the narrative, providing multiple perspectives on life in the Basin.
Published by Fulton Books, Dean Stitzel’s book is a heartfelt ode to a unique American landscape and its inhabitants, successfully capturing the spirit of the West, with all its beauty and brutality, its legends, and its lived realities. The book not only entertains but also educates, offering insights into a way of life that many readers might find novel and enlightening.
