Carol Pemrich Hauser’s New Book, "The Rules of Decency," is a Comprehensive Guide Exploring What It Means to be Decent to Others in a World Lacking in Common Decency
Neenah, WI, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carol Pemrich Hauser, a poet and a member of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets who has been published in several media venues, has completed her most recent book, “The Rules of Decency”: a fascinating discussion aimed at helping readers understand what it means to be a decent human being, based upon the author’s experiences and insights.
“Decency 101 isn’t a class you take in college,” shares Hauser. “I think some of us are lucky enough to have a family to teach us decency as we grow up. Maybe it’s something we learned in church or in bits and pieces to rectify the mistakes we made, but if we don’t learn in youth, we carry this lack of decency into adulthood with no small repercussions.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Pemrich Hauser’s book emphasizes that, although being decent is not always easy, it is always worthwhile to try and do so. Drawing upon the author’s own observations and reflections, “The Rules of Decency” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a vital tool in a modern age severely lacking in decorum, kindness, and respect.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “The Rules of Decency” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
