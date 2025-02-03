Author Jessica Mateo White’s New Book, "Who Ate the Moon," is a Delightful Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Believes Someone Has Taken a Bite Out of the Moon
Recent release “Who Ate the Moon” from Covenant Books author Jessica Mateo White is an engaging tale that centers around Luna, a young girl who is worried when she sees the moon appears to be missing a chunk. Eager to solve the case, Luna sets out to explore what could have happened to change the moon’s shape.
Columbia, SC, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Mateo White, a loving wife who holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and homeschools her six children, has completed her new book, “Who Ate the Moon”: a heartfelt story that follows a curious and inquisitive young girl who tries to figure out what happened to the moon and caused it to change shape.
“Before going to bed one night, Luna gazes at the nighttime sky and notices the moon is missing a bite-size chunk!” writes Jessica. “Trying to solve the mystery, she uses her big imagination to explore who or what could do such a thing. Was it a hungry astronaut, or could it have been an ancient dinosaur? Will Luna discover the true answer, or will she be left with her out of this world imagination?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessica Mateo White’s new book is a riveting story that is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover all the wacky ways that Luna imagines the moon could have changed shape. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Jessica’s story to life, “Who Ate the Moon” is certain to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them back to revisit this thrilling story again and again.
Readers can purchase “Who Ate the Moon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
