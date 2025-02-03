Author Jessica Mateo White’s New Book, "Who Ate the Moon," is a Delightful Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Believes Someone Has Taken a Bite Out of the Moon

Recent release “Who Ate the Moon” from Covenant Books author Jessica Mateo White is an engaging tale that centers around Luna, a young girl who is worried when she sees the moon appears to be missing a chunk. Eager to solve the case, Luna sets out to explore what could have happened to change the moon’s shape.