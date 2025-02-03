Author Michelle Marquis’s New Book, "I Can't Do This, But God Can," is a Powerful Guide to Navigating Postpartum Depression Through Faith and Trust in the Lord
Recent release “I Can't Do This, But God Can: A Devotional Journal from the Midst of Postpartum Depression” from Covenant Books author Michelle Marquis is a poignant journal that documents the author’s own struggles with postpartum depression, shared in the hope of connecting with others who have faced this similar trial and show that they are not alone.
Decatur, IL, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Marquis, a wife, mom of three, a physical therapist, and a postpartum depression warrior, has completed her new book, “I Can't Do This, But God Can: A Devotional Journal from the Midst of Postpartum Depression”: an insightful journal that delves into the author’s own struggles with postpartum depression and how, through her strong faith and relationship with God, she managed to survive it all.
“Being a Christian woman, it sometimes feels like we should not struggle,” writes Marquis. “When God has blessed us with beautiful kids, it feels awful to experience postpartum depression and question whether you were meant to be a mom. The guilt associated with such feelings, combined with regular stressors and watching others who seem to be handling everything better, really adds insult to injury. It is not a topic that is readily talked about, which can really leave one feeling completely alone! Sound familiar?
“Friend, you are not alone. I have been there, I am there, and I want to talk to you about it! ‘I Can’t Do This, but God Can’ seeks to create a safe space to talk about and explore postpartum depression and anxiety, parenting, and living life. While it comes from the perspective of a struggle with postpartum depression, there are lessons that can be gleaned, even if your story is not the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Marquis’s new book serves as a lifeline for those who find themselves in the midst of a postpartum storm currently, revealing how praying and seeking the help of family and friends can help them through each stage of their journey.
Readers can purchase “I Can't Do This, But God Can: A Devotional Journal from the Midst of Postpartum Depression” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
