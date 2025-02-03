Author Michelle Marquis’s New Book, "I Can't Do This, But God Can," is a Powerful Guide to Navigating Postpartum Depression Through Faith and Trust in the Lord

Recent release “I Can't Do This, But God Can: A Devotional Journal from the Midst of Postpartum Depression” from Covenant Books author Michelle Marquis is a poignant journal that documents the author’s own struggles with postpartum depression, shared in the hope of connecting with others who have faced this similar trial and show that they are not alone.