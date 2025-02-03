Author Jewell Ballentine Stephens’s New Book, “I Am Jewell and This Is My Story: Portrait of a Christian Lady,” Highlights the Importance of Faith and Family

Recent release “I Am Jewell and This Is My Story: Portrait of a Christian Lady” from Page Publishing author Jewell Ballentine Stephens tells the story of the author’s life and how she overcame challenges with her faith guiding her through it all.