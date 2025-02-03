Author Jewell Ballentine Stephens’s New Book, “I Am Jewell and This Is My Story: Portrait of a Christian Lady,” Highlights the Importance of Faith and Family
Recent release “I Am Jewell and This Is My Story: Portrait of a Christian Lady” from Page Publishing author Jewell Ballentine Stephens tells the story of the author’s life and how she overcame challenges with her faith guiding her through it all.
New York, NY, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jewell Ballentine Stephens, who was born in 1913 and passed away in 2015, completed her book, “I Am Jewell and This Is My Story: Portrait of a Christian Lady”: a moving memoir that encourages readers to follow in the author’s footsteps, leading a life driven by faith and an unwavering love of friend and family.
Author Jewell Ballentine Stephens lived the Christian life for nearly one hundred years. She was baptized in 1925, at the age of twelve, in the cold waters of a creek in rural North Carolina and faithfully served Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior until she drew her last breath ninety years later. Stephens considered herself an ordinary person, but here, readers will find the traits that made this “ordinary” person so special. Her love for her church, family, and friends formed the foundation of a life in Christ.
Stephens had her share of tragedies and grief and challenges. When her husband got sick and was unable to work, rather than go back to full-time work, she wanted to stay with her husband and children. Thus, she took in roomers and worked part-time, selling cosmetics door-to-door. Her children also worked hard to help support the family. As a result, years of hardship were followed by bountiful blessings. Most of all, her life was one of enduring happiness. Jewell’s life story will serve as an inspiration for mothers and Christians everywhere.
Stephens begins, “I am Jewell, and this is my story.”
She continues, “Let me tell you a little about what I can remember of my first seven years, from 1913 to 1920. We’ll start with a description of the old place, which we now call the Ballentine Place. My childhood home was located in an unincorporated area of Wake County known as the Wilbon community. This area was about four miles west of what was then called the town of Fuquay Springs, North Carolina, some seventeen miles southwest of Raleigh. You get to it by turning off Piney Grove-Wilbon Road at Adcock Road and then by proceeding west along a dirt road that remains unpaved even today.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jewell Ballentine Stephens’s faith-affirming work emphasizes the author’s most treasured values: family, faith, frugality, and more, that allowed her to build a life filled with blessings and love.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Am Jewell and This Is My Story: Portrait of a Christian Lady” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Jewell Ballentine Stephens lived the Christian life for nearly one hundred years. She was baptized in 1925, at the age of twelve, in the cold waters of a creek in rural North Carolina and faithfully served Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior until she drew her last breath ninety years later. Stephens considered herself an ordinary person, but here, readers will find the traits that made this “ordinary” person so special. Her love for her church, family, and friends formed the foundation of a life in Christ.
Stephens had her share of tragedies and grief and challenges. When her husband got sick and was unable to work, rather than go back to full-time work, she wanted to stay with her husband and children. Thus, she took in roomers and worked part-time, selling cosmetics door-to-door. Her children also worked hard to help support the family. As a result, years of hardship were followed by bountiful blessings. Most of all, her life was one of enduring happiness. Jewell’s life story will serve as an inspiration for mothers and Christians everywhere.
Stephens begins, “I am Jewell, and this is my story.”
She continues, “Let me tell you a little about what I can remember of my first seven years, from 1913 to 1920. We’ll start with a description of the old place, which we now call the Ballentine Place. My childhood home was located in an unincorporated area of Wake County known as the Wilbon community. This area was about four miles west of what was then called the town of Fuquay Springs, North Carolina, some seventeen miles southwest of Raleigh. You get to it by turning off Piney Grove-Wilbon Road at Adcock Road and then by proceeding west along a dirt road that remains unpaved even today.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jewell Ballentine Stephens’s faith-affirming work emphasizes the author’s most treasured values: family, faith, frugality, and more, that allowed her to build a life filled with blessings and love.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Am Jewell and This Is My Story: Portrait of a Christian Lady” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories