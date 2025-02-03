Author R. Douglas Marley’s New Book, "Desperate Measures," Follows a Pilot Who Finds Himself Fighting to Survive After Refusing to Make a Delivery of Girls for a Cartel
Recent release “Desperate Measures” from Page Publishing author R. Douglas Marley is a gripping thriller that follows Mick, a pilot, who ends up putting his skills to use smuggling drugs for a cartel. However, when he’s asked to make a delivery of young girls into sex trafficking, he refuses and must find a way to save them while also avoiding the wrath of the cartel bosses.
Casa Grande, AZ, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R. Douglas Marley, a native of Southern Idaho who worked as a mechanic for the Boeing Company for twenty-seven years following his service in the Air Force, has completed his new book, “Desperate Measures”: a riveting novel that centers around a pilot who, after making drug runs for a cartel, refuses to make a delivery of girls for them, thus forcing him to fend for his life against the cartel boss’s revenge.
“A skilled Pilot, Mick finds himself in the service of the Cartel, smuggling drugs,” writes Marley. “Delivering drugs is lucrative and he rationalizes his involvement, but when he is asked to deliver a group of girls into prostitution his morals kick in. How is he going to avoid making this delivery? And, if he does thwart the delivery, how will he ever escape the wrath of the Cartel? Every survival skill he has ever learned would be needed to make this work, but would they be enough?”
Published by Page Publishing, R. Douglas Marley’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Mick’s compelling saga to protect himself from the extended reach of the cartel, who’s power and thirst for revenge seem to have no limits. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Desperate Measures” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Desperate Measures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A skilled Pilot, Mick finds himself in the service of the Cartel, smuggling drugs,” writes Marley. “Delivering drugs is lucrative and he rationalizes his involvement, but when he is asked to deliver a group of girls into prostitution his morals kick in. How is he going to avoid making this delivery? And, if he does thwart the delivery, how will he ever escape the wrath of the Cartel? Every survival skill he has ever learned would be needed to make this work, but would they be enough?”
Published by Page Publishing, R. Douglas Marley’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Mick’s compelling saga to protect himself from the extended reach of the cartel, who’s power and thirst for revenge seem to have no limits. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Desperate Measures” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Desperate Measures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories