Author R. Douglas Marley’s New Book, "Desperate Measures," Follows a Pilot Who Finds Himself Fighting to Survive After Refusing to Make a Delivery of Girls for a Cartel

Recent release “Desperate Measures” from Page Publishing author R. Douglas Marley is a gripping thriller that follows Mick, a pilot, who ends up putting his skills to use smuggling drugs for a cartel. However, when he’s asked to make a delivery of young girls into sex trafficking, he refuses and must find a way to save them while also avoiding the wrath of the cartel bosses.