Author Joyce Bolton’s New Book, “What is God? A Rusty’s Neighborhood Series,” is a Captivating Tale of One Boy’s Journey to Discover the Truth Behind What God is
Recent release “What is God? A Rusty’s Neighborhood Series” from Page Publishing author Joyce Bolton is a compelling story of a young boy named Rusty, who asks his mother what God is after hearing his friend talk about him. Realizing she doesn’t have the answer herself, the two set off to discover it together and find out the truth for themselves.
Venice, FL, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Bolton, a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado and spent the first eleven years teaching and coaching before transitioning to the business world for the last thirty years, has completed her new book, “What is God? A Rusty’s Neighborhood Series”: a riveting story of a young boy and his mother who set out to answer the titular question and discover what God means for both of them.
“‘What Is God?’ is an inspiring story about an eight-year-old boy named Rusty who brings this question to his mother after pondering the importance his best friend puts in attending Sunday School,” writes Bolton. “Of course, he has heard about God but realizes he does not really know what God is. Rusty and his mother together set off to find the answer about God and what they discover.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joyce Bolton’s enlightening tale is perfectly designed for readers who are seeking their own answers for what God is in their lives, as well as those who need to explain what God is to another. Heartfelt and thought-provoking, “What is God?” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to reflect upon the answers that Rusty and his mother find.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What is God? A Rusty’s Neighborhood Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
