Author Joyce Bolton’s New Book, “What is God? A Rusty’s Neighborhood Series,” is a Captivating Tale of One Boy’s Journey to Discover the Truth Behind What God is

Recent release “What is God? A Rusty’s Neighborhood Series” from Page Publishing author Joyce Bolton is a compelling story of a young boy named Rusty, who asks his mother what God is after hearing his friend talk about him. Realizing she doesn’t have the answer herself, the two set off to discover it together and find out the truth for themselves.