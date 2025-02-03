Author V.L. Brown’s New Book, "The Greybeards of Montana," is a Fascinating Tale That Delves Into the Mysteries Surrounding the Greybeards, a Native American Dynasty

Recent release “The Greybeards of Montana” from Page Publishing author V.L. Brown is a stirring novel that focuses on the Greybeards, a Native American dynasty representing wealth and power. But underneath their veneer of perfection lies a dark secret to their success and legacy, all of which can be undone if they get found out.