Author V.L. Brown’s New Book, "The Greybeards of Montana," is a Fascinating Tale That Delves Into the Mysteries Surrounding the Greybeards, a Native American Dynasty
Recent release “The Greybeards of Montana” from Page Publishing author V.L. Brown is a stirring novel that focuses on the Greybeards, a Native American dynasty representing wealth and power. But underneath their veneer of perfection lies a dark secret to their success and legacy, all of which can be undone if they get found out.
Billings, MT, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- V.L. Brown, who was born and raised in Montana, has completed her new book, “The Greybeards of Montana”: a poignant tale that follows the shocking secrets surrounding the Greybeards who, for generations, have remained as a status of wealth and power, unscathed from the hardships and chaos of the world around them.
“The Greybeards is a forcible Native American dynasty residing in the fictional town of Glacier Roads, Montana, at the turn of the early twentieth century,” writes Brown. “Their family, as well as the Grey Manor estate, represent wealth, power, and legacy. Amidst all their glory is the matriarch, Grace Greybeard—a selfish, elegant, and uncompromising woman, who will stop at nothing for the betterment of the family and Native Americans as a whole.
“Despite all their success, one puzzling thing remains: How has this family remained so youthful throughout the years? Grace is eighty-two and enjoys health and beauty like that of a woman half her age and has hair the color of a raven. Is there a secret to their success, and who will stop at nothing to uncover it? Step through the gates of Grey Manor and let this story of twist and turns, wrong and right, truth and lies captivate you.”
Published by Page Publishing, V.L. Brown’s enthralling tale was inspired by the author’s own Native American heritage, culture, and the beauty of her home state of Montana. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Greybeards of Montana” promises to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a thrilling conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Greybeards of Montana” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
