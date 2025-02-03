Author Charles D. Hale’s New Book, "Ortega’s Revenge," is the Fifth Book in an Exciting Series Involving Clint Harrison, the Sheriff of a Small County in Colorado

Recent release “Ortega’s Revenge” from Page Publishing author Charles D. Hale is an interesting story that takes Clint, his wife, and his infant daughter on a business trip to Southern California, where Clint becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle with the forces of his treacherous archenemy, Carlos Ortega.