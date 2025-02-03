Author Charles D. Hale’s New Book, "Ortega’s Revenge," is the Fifth Book in an Exciting Series Involving Clint Harrison, the Sheriff of a Small County in Colorado
Recent release “Ortega’s Revenge” from Page Publishing author Charles D. Hale is an interesting story that takes Clint, his wife, and his infant daughter on a business trip to Southern California, where Clint becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle with the forces of his treacherous archenemy, Carlos Ortega.
Frankfort, IL, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles D. Hale, who has more than fifty years of experience as a police officer, supervisor, and consultant in law enforcement to scores of municipal police agencies throughout the United States, has completed his new book, “Ortega’s Revenge”: an intriguing novel that invites readers to discover how this next chapter of Clint’s story will unfold.
Author Charles D. Hale began his police career with the El Segundo, California, Police Department shortly after serving six years with the United States Marine Corps. In addition to several novels, Mr. Hale has published four college-level textbooks in various subjects, including police operations, supervision, and management.
Hale begins, “On Monday morning, I was working late at the office when my cell phone rang. I’m the sheriff of El Dorado County, Colorado. I’d inherited the position four years before when Jim Jensen, my predecessor, died in office. The county seat is Climax. I’d drifted here several years ago after losing my wife and young son in a car bombing meant for me. Jim hired me as his chief deputy after learning I’d been a cop in Los Angeles.”
He continues, “El Dorado County is located in the southwest part of the state. It’s primarily rural in nature, with large agricultural base. I never thought of myself as political, but I’d recently won my first term to the office. It was good to know the people in the country had enough confidence in me to keep me in a job I was learning to love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles D. Hale's action-packed tale keeps readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Clint on his journey to defeat his archenemy.
