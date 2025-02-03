James Ray’s Newly Released “Where Do I Come From, Daddy?” is a Heartwarming Exploration of Family Heritage and Belonging
“Where Do I Come From, Daddy?” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Ray is an endearing father-son conversation that delves into family roots, life lessons, and the importance of understanding where we come from.
Cypress, TX, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Where Do I Come From, Daddy?”: a beautifully crafted story that introduces young readers to the concept of family heritage and the journeys of past generations. “Where Do I Come From, Daddy?” is the creation of published author, James Ray, a dedicated husband and father of two.
Ray shares, “Where Do I Come From, Daddy? was inspired by James’s newborn son, Jameson. James being a Christian believed that every day is precious, and tomorrow is not promised. For these reasons, he wanted to leave his son a book. James could read to his son or a book his son, Jameson, could read to himself. The book answers questions that James believes curious Jameson could ask him with factual answers based on knowledge gained from family members over the years.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Ray’s new book is a meaningful narrative that celebrates family bonds, cultural roots, and the values of kindness and respect for others.
Consumers can purchase “Where Do I Come From, Daddy?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Do I Come From, Daddy?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
