TargetTack® Unveils New TargetTack Snap System™ at SHOT Show 2025
Brunswick, ME, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TargetTack®, a leading manufacturer of target hanging solutions, introduced its new TargetTack Snap System™ at the National Shooting Sports Foundation's (NSSF) SHOT Show 2025 last week.
The TargetTack Snap System expands the functionality of TargetTack's existing target hanging products by allowing for the attachment of various accessories. These accessories include sponsor placards, wind indicators, and lane identifiers, all designed to enhance the shooting experience on the range or during competitions and events.
Initial feedback on the TargetTack Snap System has been positive, with industry professionals praising its innovative design on social media and during the event.
Availability: The TargetTack Snap System will be available for purchase by both resellers and consumers on TargetTack.com in the coming weeks.
About TargetTack: TargetTack is a leading manufacturer of innovative target hanging solutions designed to enhance the shooting experience for both recreational and competitive shooters.
Contact
info@targettackllc.com
https://targettack.com
833-822-5748 (TACKS4U)
The TargetTack Snap System expands the functionality of TargetTack's existing target hanging products by allowing for the attachment of various accessories. These accessories include sponsor placards, wind indicators, and lane identifiers, all designed to enhance the shooting experience on the range or during competitions and events.
Initial feedback on the TargetTack Snap System has been positive, with industry professionals praising its innovative design on social media and during the event.
Availability: The TargetTack Snap System will be available for purchase by both resellers and consumers on TargetTack.com in the coming weeks.
About TargetTack: TargetTack is a leading manufacturer of innovative target hanging solutions designed to enhance the shooting experience for both recreational and competitive shooters.
Contact
info@targettackllc.com
https://targettack.com
833-822-5748 (TACKS4U)
Contact
TargetTackContact
Ben Berry
833-822-5748
targettack.com
Ben Berry
833-822-5748
targettack.com
Categories