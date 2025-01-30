Simulint Acquires Alpine Cyber Solutions, a Leading Cybersecurity and Cloud Services Company
Dover, DE, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Simulint, a managed cybersecurity and technology services company, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Pennsylvania-headquartered Alpine Cyber Solutions. By augmenting its all-in-one platform with Alpine’s industry-leading cyber and cloud capabilities, Simulint aims to transform the security and technology market for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).
While there are a wide variety of service companies attempting to meet SMBs’ demand for enhanced cybersecurity and technology services, the majority offer niche, specialized capabilities. This forces SMB leaders to make a difficult choice between piecing together the support they need from multiple vendors or leaving critical vulnerabilities exposed.
Simulint is tackling the challenge SMBs face by uniting all the essential capabilities they need on one powerful, user-friendly platform. The acquisition of Alpine Cyber Solutions is the first step in our strategic M&A plan to achieve this vision. "Alpine’s success has always been rooted in our commitment to both our customers’ security and their overall success," says founder Steve Pressman. "Simulint shares this commitment and, as a B Corporation, champions the double bottom line: delivering strong investor returns while being socially responsible. I’m excited to join forces with Simulint to empower SMBs and level the playing field in cybersecurity and technology.”
Alpine Cyber Solutions’ proven expertise includes:
- Vulnerability assessment and penetration testing.
- State and federal regulatory compliance.
- DevSecOps, cloud migration, and IT operations.
- A track record serving clients in manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, defense, and software development.
With cybersecurity threats on the rise and a growing number of attacks targeting SMBs, the stakes have never been higher in the industry. “Acquiring companies to create a truly holistic, all-in-one platform is a strategic priority for our business,” says Simulint COO Bob Wilkinson. “But we’re only interested in partnering with proven, high-performing companies that have consistently delivered client success. Alpine Cyber Solutions is a perfect example. We’re thrilled to have Steve and his team join us in our mission to give SMBs the protection and technology they deserve.”
About Simulint:
Simulint is on a mission to empower small and mid-sized businesses with the cybersecurity and technology solutions they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By combining enterprise-grade protection with a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, Simulint aims to redefine how businesses approach cyber security and technology.
For more information about Simulint, visit: www.simulint.com
About Alpine Cyber Solutions:
Alpine Cyber Solutions is a leading cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure company that helps businesses reduce and respond to cyber threats with preemptive solutions and powerful IT intelligence. Born in the US Defense and Intelligence industries and headquartered in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Alpine serves companies of all sizes with state of the art, tried and true cybersecurity methods.
For more information about Alpine Cyber Solutions, visit: www.alpinecyber.com
Media Contact:
Susan Owens
susan.owens@simulint.com
+1.302.260.6091
