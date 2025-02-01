Arnita L. Fields Shares Her Grief Journey in Her New Book "Counselors Grieve, Too: 22 Wisdom Keys for Your Replenishment Journey"
In "Counselors Grieve Too, 22 Wisdom Keys for Your Replenishment Journey," Arnita L. Fields shares wisdom keys and insight gathered during her grief journey which started before the COVID 19 reset period.
Virginia Beach, VA, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Counselors, therapists, mental health professionals and advocates, may at times inadvertently miss the lessons in understanding the times of grief. In the hustle and bustle of days filled with family, business, appointments, and client's counselors can often minimize the care of themselves; well, that is until it comes knocking at their front door.
The book is now available for pre-order through Amazon.
Arnita L. Fields is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has published fourteen books, plus, eight anthologies as a coauthor. Her goal is to share knowledge, teach, and inspire Christians to find emotional and spiritual balance. Arnita founded Unity Three Publications & Media and Arnita L. Fields Consulting. She works as an author, Christian counselor, consultant, prophetic mentor, and mental health advocate.
Arnita provides professional consultations and training for individuals, married couples, teams, and groups. She holds an associate degree in psychology counseling from Liberty University, a bachelor's degree in psychology from Victory University, and a master's degree in human services counseling from Regent University. Additionally, she is a candidate for a Doctor of Religious Studies (D.R.S.) in Christian Counseling from Trinity Seminary & Bible College.
In her personal life, Arnita is happily married to her husband and best friend,
Anthony. They have enjoyed a loving marriage for twenty-seven years.
Arnita L. Fields
901-288-0490
arnitalfields.wordpress.com/
arnitalfields@gmail.com
