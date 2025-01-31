New Triage Service Announced by AST Assistance for More Transparent Evictions
To help landlords approach evictions with fewer issues, the firm announces its triage eviction service, also expanding its services to Wales and Scotland.
Manchester, United Kingdom, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AST Assistance, a landlord help provider, announces the launch of its innovative “triage” service and the expansion of its legal partnerships, marking a new offering for landlords to receive support.
The new triage service conducts a deep dive analysis on every case before issuing eviction notices, ensuring that landlords are fully informed of potential issues. This approach streamlines the eviction process, making it smoother and less stressful for landlords by addressing complications early.
The business has also broadened its legal expertise by partnering with conveyancing solicitors in Wales and Scotland. Previously limited to England and Northern Ireland, the company can now handle Welsh and Scottish cases, eliminating the need to refer clients elsewhere. Additionally, the expanded panel of solicitors allows AST Assistance to manage more complex cases while maintaining a single point of contact for clients.
Mark Dawson, CEO/Managing Director at AST Assistance, said: “Our new triage service is a game-changer for landlords facing tenancy challenges. By thoroughly assessing each case from the outset, we not only identify potential hurdles early but also provide tailored solutions that prevent issues from escalating. This approach is indispensable in today’s dynamic rental market, where landlords need reliable support to approach uncertainties.
“Expanding our legal network to include Welsh and Scottish solicitors allows us to offer a far-reaching service, meeting the needs of our clients across the UK. The property landscape varies significantly between regions, and our ability to provide localised legal expertise results in landlords receiving the most effective and relevant assistance possible.”
Notes to Editors
AST Assistance is a help-for-landlords business based in Bacup, Lancashire, founded and owned by Mark Dawson. The firm has helped countless landlords meet their legal obligations and manage their tenancy portfolio, and now specialises in property and tenancy law.
Visit the website: https://www.ast-assistance.com/
For any press enquiries or to request an interview with a senior member of the team, please contact Eugene Orpin, I-COM; email: eugene.orpin@i-com.net or call 0161 402 3170.
