Robert W. Ward’s Newly Released "I Am a Child of the Most High God" is an Empowering Exploration of Embracing One’s Identity in Christ
“I Am a Child of the Most High God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert W. Ward is a compelling discussion on the importance of aligning one’s self-perception with God’s word and purpose.
Chadbourn, NC, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Am a Child of the Most High God”: an inspiring resource for Christians seeking to deepen their understanding of their God-given identity and purpose. “I Am a Child of the Most High God” is the creation of published author, Robert W. Ward, a dedicated husband and father who has worked in the insurance industry for over thirty-four years.
Ward shares, “'I Am a Child of the Most High God' is a book about our identity in Christ and who God made us to be. So often, we identify with who this world says that we are, but that is not who we are at all. God created us in His image. That means we are spiritual beings with three parts (spirit, soul, and body). Also, God created us as male and female, with distinct roles and gifts that He has given to us.
So often, we try to be someone we are not. This causes us pain and heartache in this life. It has been the same for me until God started talking to me about the truths in this book. He told me to start saying what He says about me, not what I see or perceive that the world is saying about me. Once I started doing this, His Word began to transform my life. As I began to quote what His Word says about me, I began to see changes in how I thought about myself. My outlook on life began to change (and it is still changing, I might add).
"When a contractor builds a house, in order for it to look like its initial design, he must follow the blueprint for the house from beginning to end. It is the same for us. In order for our lives to be truly fulfilled and full of happiness, we must follow God’s blueprint for our lives, which is His Word. I challenge you to read the truths in this book and dare you to apply them to your own life. Also, don’t stop with just these nine concepts. Dig deeper on your own and discover more of who He created you to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert W. Ward’s new book provides an encouraging roadmap for anyone ready to step into their divine purpose with confidence and faith.
Consumers can purchase “I Am a Child of the Most High God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am a Child of the Most High God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
