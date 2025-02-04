Faye Irving’s Newly Released "Lessons to My Younger Self" is a Powerful Guide for Navigating Workplace Discrimination, Racism, and Sexism

“Lessons to My Younger Self: Navigating Through Workplace Discrimination, Racism, and Sexism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faye Irving is a candid and empowering account that provides tools and wisdom for overcoming workplace adversity, rooted in personal experience and faith-based principles.