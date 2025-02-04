Faye Irving’s Newly Released "Lessons to My Younger Self" is a Powerful Guide for Navigating Workplace Discrimination, Racism, and Sexism
“Lessons to My Younger Self: Navigating Through Workplace Discrimination, Racism, and Sexism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faye Irving is a candid and empowering account that provides tools and wisdom for overcoming workplace adversity, rooted in personal experience and faith-based principles.
New York, NY, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lessons to My Younger Self: Navigating Through Workplace Discrimination, Racism, and Sexism”: a poignant and insightful exploration of workplace challenges faced by women of color, offering guidance on overcoming discrimination, racism, and sexism. “Lessons to My Younger Self: Navigating Through Workplace Discrimination, Racism, and Sexism” is the creation of published author, Faye Irving, an international business consultant helping iconic organizations optimize and transform their operations for greater profitability and empowered customer experiences. During her thirty-five years in corporate America, she has supported over 350 companies. She is a wife and mother of three young adults. Over her business tenure, she has nurtured more than fifty mentees.
Faye Irving shares, “The pain from discrimination and marginalization led me closer to my purpose of advocacy. I had two choices for responding to what happened to me. I could accept reality and do nothing about the fact that women of color in the workplace will be targeted for abuse and sidelined. My other choice was to use that frustration as a vehicle for warning others and providing tools to navigate those situations. I chose the latter and used this book as therapy to heal from the many years of trauma and prepare others for the journey ahead. Like David in Psalm 34, I sought the Lord, and He answered me, and He saved me amid my troubles. He gave me a way out and a plan to give others insight into what they might encounter and how they could prepare to meet the challenges ahead. “A warning given by an experienced person to someone willing to listen is more valuable than gold rings or jewelry made of the finest gold” (Proverbs 25:12, Good News Bible).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faye Irving’s new book provides an empowering and informative resource for women and minorities navigating the complexities of the modern workplace.
Consumers can purchase “Lessons to My Younger Self: Navigating Through Workplace Discrimination, Racism, and Sexism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lessons to My Younger Self: Navigating Through Workplace Discrimination, Racism, and Sexism,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
