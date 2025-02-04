Charles Clemons’s Newly Released "I Am What I Am" is an Inspiring and Faith-Driven Journey of Reflection and Resilience
“I Am What I Am” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Clemons is a thoughtful exploration of faith, perseverance, and divine purpose, encouraging readers to find hope and strength in God’s grace amid life’s trials.
Dallas, TX, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Am What I Am,” a spiritually enriching narrative that examines the profound impact of God’s grace and guidance on the journey of life, is the creation of published author, Charles Clemons.
Clemons shares, “I am what I am, and it is because of he.
“I am what I am not, and it is because of me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Clemons’s new book delves into themes of redemption, persistence, and the unwavering love of God and Jesus. Clemons highlights the importance of personal accountability and the transformative influence of divine support, offering readers encouragement to navigate life’s struggles with renewed faith and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “I Am What I Am” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am What I Am,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Clemons shares, “I am what I am, and it is because of he.
“I am what I am not, and it is because of me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Clemons’s new book delves into themes of redemption, persistence, and the unwavering love of God and Jesus. Clemons highlights the importance of personal accountability and the transformative influence of divine support, offering readers encouragement to navigate life’s struggles with renewed faith and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “I Am What I Am” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am What I Am,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories