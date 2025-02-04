A. D. and Charlie Owens’s New Book, “The Adventures of Charlie: Delighting in Differences,” is a Charming Tale That Celebrates the Beauty to be Found in Diversity
Jasper, AL, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors A. D. Owens, a loving wife, mother, and lifelong writer, and Charlie Owens, A. D.’s oldest son who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of two, have completed their most recent book, “The Adventures of Charlie: Delighting in Differences”: a captivating tale that follows a young boy named Charlie as he adventures through Diddlywhirlville, where his unique way of seeing the world helps him appreciate everyone’s differences.
“Welcome to Diddlywhirlville, a place where sunbeams dance and the extraordinary is part of every day,” share A. D. and Charlie. “Meet Charlie, a joyful young boy with a unique way of seeing the world. With his zippy-zany zappers strapped on, he sets out each morning eager to discover new adventures at every turn.
“From the giggling colors of the Rainbow Woods where trees belt out shades like a choir, to the serene whispers of Silentshade Village, Charlie’s days are filled with the magic of the unexpected. Alongside friends like Glitterbeak the bird and Jugglefur the squirrel, Charlie explores the vibrant, sound-filled landscape with all his senses, turning what others might miss into moments of pure delight.
“Join Charlie as he skips, dashes, and dances through his world, finding clues in the laughter of the forest and learning lessons in the quiet corners of his town. His journey is a testament to the beauty of diversity, teaching us that each friend is a puzzle piece—different yet essential.
“As night falls over Diddlywhirlville and the stars sprinkle the sky with light, Charlie’s stories weave together a powerful message: in a world where everyone is uniquely important, kindness is the heartbeat that connects us all.”
Published by Fulton Books, A. D. and Charlie Owens’s book is inspired by the Owens family’s work to create a more inclusive community through their advocacy and outreach. With vibrant artwork to help bring A. D. and Charlie’s work to life, “The Adventures of Charlie: Delighting in Differences” is sure to delight readers of all ages, promising to resonate with its themes of resilience, diversity, and the power of unconditional love.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Adventures of Charlie: Delighting in Differences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
