Author Linda Ruggles’ New Book, "The Magic Carousel," is About Rawson the Reindeer and the Lessons He Learns About Christmas
Recent release “The Magic Carousel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Ruggles follows Rawson the Reindeer as he learns about Christmas across the world, fun jokes, and to share it back to his friends.
Lincoln, CA, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Ruggles, an established author working on her second book, has completed her new book, “The Magic Carousel”: a touching story that asks the readers about many Christmas stories, traditions, and customs from the eyes of Rawson the Reindeer, who leaves the Magic Carousel a second time to help Santa with Christmas Eve.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda Ruggles‘ festive tale has Rawson going on a journey to find the answers to all of those questions and far more, and then comes back to share what he has learned to all of his friends and occupants of The Magic Carousel, along with the readers.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “The Magic Carousel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
