Authors Grace and Mary Vansher’s New Book, "Willow's Christmas Miracle!" Follows Two Sisters and Their Grandmother as They Search for the Ingredients to Help Their Dog

Recent release “Willow's Christmas Miracle!” from Covenant Books authors Grace and Mary Vansher is a charming story that follows a young girl, her sister, and their grandmother, as they set off on a magical adventure to find the missing ingredients to help their dog Rudolph get ready for his special job in assisting Santa deliver presents around the globe.