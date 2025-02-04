Authors Grace and Mary Vansher’s New Book, "Willow's Christmas Miracle!" Follows Two Sisters and Their Grandmother as They Search for the Ingredients to Help Their Dog
Recent release “Willow's Christmas Miracle!” from Covenant Books authors Grace and Mary Vansher is a charming story that follows a young girl, her sister, and their grandmother, as they set off on a magical adventure to find the missing ingredients to help their dog Rudolph get ready for his special job in assisting Santa deliver presents around the globe.
New York, NY, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grace and her grandmother, Mary Vansher, have completed their new book, “Willow's Christmas Miracle!”: an adorable story of Christmas magic and love that follows a young girl and her family as they work to find the missing ingredients needed to nurse their dog Rudolph back to health so that he can help Santa save Christmas.
“Willow looks forward to Christmas every year along with Rudolph, her special terrier dog. “He has a red flashing nose and has been given flying powers by Santa. He is to be Rudolph, Santa’s helper. Yet on Christmas Eve, there is a turn of events that prevents Rudolph from helping Santa deliver gifts around the world. Only six ingredients will bring Rudolph back to health, but Santa only has one of them. Willow, Ann, and Grandma Alice take off on an adventure to search for these ingredients that will bring Rudolph back to health.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grace and Mary Vansher’s new book is a captivating tale that will transport readers as they follow along on Willow, Ann, and Grandma Alice’s whimsical adventures to help Rudolph and save the day. Colorful and vibrant artwork bring Grace and Mary’s story to life, “Willow’s Christmas Miracle!” is sure to delight readers of all ages and become a cherished addition to any family’s Christmas storytelling tradition.
Readers can purchase “Willow's Christmas Miracle!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
