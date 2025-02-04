Author Sargis Saribekyan’s New Book, "The Little Singing Clock," Tells the Charming Story of a Special Clock That Guides People on Their Journey Through Life
Recent release “The Little Singing Clock” from Covenant Books author Sargis Saribekyan is an engaging tale that centers around a special wall clock that is made by a watchmaker for a young boy. As the boy grows up, he soon forgets about the magical clock, but never the watchmaker’s important message of using time wisely.
Scottsdale, AZ, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sargis Saribekyan, a loving husband and father of two who is currently serving as a priest at the Armenian Apostolic Church in Arizona, has completed his new book, “The Little Singing Clock”: a captivating tale of a special wall clock with mysterious powers.
“Embark on a whimsical journey with ‘The Little Singing Clock,’ a heartwarming tale of a wooden wall clock and its enchanting adventures,” writes Saribekyan. “Crafted by a skilled Watchmaker, this magical clock comes to life with a musical heart. As the clock guides us through the passage of time, it imparts timeless lessons on friendship and the magic woven into our lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sargis Saribekyan’s new book is a poignant story to help young readers learn the value of time and how to use it wisely in their lives. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Gevorg Babakhanyan, “The Little Singing Clock” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this magical story again and again.
Readers can purchase “The Little Singing Clock” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
