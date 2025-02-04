Author Sargis Saribekyan’s New Book, "The Little Singing Clock," Tells the Charming Story of a Special Clock That Guides People on Their Journey Through Life

Recent release “The Little Singing Clock” from Covenant Books author Sargis Saribekyan is an engaging tale that centers around a special wall clock that is made by a watchmaker for a young boy. As the boy grows up, he soon forgets about the magical clock, but never the watchmaker’s important message of using time wisely.