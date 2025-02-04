Author Vicky Treimer’s New Book, "Horse Hitches, Draymen, and Icehouses: The History of Moneta, Iowa," Explores the Charm, History, and Spirit of a Small Midwestern Town
Recent release “Horse Hitches, Draymen, and Icehouses: The History of Moneta, Iowa” from Covenant Books author Vicky Treimer is a poignant novel exploring the history of Moneta, Iowa, sharing historical insight and evocative memories of past generations who lived there as told through a series of heartfelt stories.
Spencer, IA, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vicky Treimer, who enjoys writing, home improvement projects, sewing, crocheting, painting, baking, and cooking, has completed her new book, “Horse Hitches, Draymen, and Icehouses: The History of Moneta, Iowa”: a stirring tale that combines personal recollections with historical research to bring to life the history of Moneta, exploring the quaint small-town life of the Midwest.
Treimer writes, “Silence engulfed me. The warmth and wholesomeness of yesteryear embraced me. I stood quietly on the main street. The sound of the Rock Island train could be heard in the distance. The train whistle, the locomotive shuffle, and the smokestack release joined other familiar, audible sonances. For it was the sounds of horse hooves, horse hitches, and squeaky wagon wheels that, ceremoniously, were entering Moneta.
“And it was just like yesterday. I breathed an aroma that once prevailed in the General Store. I remembered the penny candy. It brought a smile to my mature face. I recollected Grandpa’s memories of the penny beer. The playground was the biggest ever! The railroad pump car…family baseball games…turkeys off bank buildings, and the largest family imaginable!” writes Treimer.
“Oh, to relive them again was not far away. They remain in the realm of my memory. Like nothing else in life, they are so deeply cherished. And so these memories and the untold history of Moneta, Iowa, are shared with you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vicky Treimer’s new book invites readers to walk down memory lane to discover a bygone era and a town that may be small in size but is immense in heart. Whether you’ve visited Moneta or simply love stories about Americana, “Horse Hitches, Draymen, and Icehouses: The History of Moneta, Iowa” is an invitation to explore the kind of community that continues to live on.
Readers can purchase “Horse Hitches, Draymen, and Icehouses: The History of Moneta, Iowa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
