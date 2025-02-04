Author Mario Torres’s New Book, "Don't Think...Just Thank," is a Faith-Based Discussion Aimed at Encouraging Readers to Turn to God for Guidance Through Life’s Challenges

Recent release “Don't Think...Just Thank” from Covenant Books author Mario Torres is a poignant and thought-provoking read that explores the importance of centering one’s life around God and his teachings in order to navigate the confusion of the modern era. With each turn of the page, Torres invites readers to come to know how faith can serve as the ultimate guiding light through the darkness.