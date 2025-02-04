Author Mario Torres’s New Book, "Don't Think...Just Thank," is a Faith-Based Discussion Aimed at Encouraging Readers to Turn to God for Guidance Through Life’s Challenges
Recent release “Don't Think...Just Thank” from Covenant Books author Mario Torres is a poignant and thought-provoking read that explores the importance of centering one’s life around God and his teachings in order to navigate the confusion of the modern era. With each turn of the page, Torres invites readers to come to know how faith can serve as the ultimate guiding light through the darkness.
Miami, FL, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mario Torres, a former inmate who has turned to God, has completed his new book, “Don't Think...Just Thank”: a compelling and eye-opening exploration of how one’s faith and trust in God can serve as the ultimate guide to living free of strife despite the chaos and confusion currently plaguing society.
“In an era rife with uncertainties and escalating challenges, ‘Don’t Think…Just Thank’ emerges as a beacon of hope, grounded in faith and gratitude,” writes Torres. “This book delves into the complexities of our modern world, where fear of a world war is a reality, economic instability, and unending crises loom large. Amidst these tumultuous times, it’s easy to lose sight of peace and tranquility. How does one navigate the intricate maze of social expectations, from pronoun usage to public-safety concerns? How do we find solace when the price at the gas pump mirrors the rising anxiety in our hearts?
“‘Don’t Think…Just Thank’ offers a transformative approach, rooted in spiritual wisdom and revelation in simple easy to understand wording. Drawing inspiration from the Lord’s teachings, this book encourages readers to shift their focus from worry to worship, from panic to praise. It invites us to embrace thankfulness as a form of faith, suggesting that true peace of mind comes from a heart-led with appreciation, guided by divine wisdom, even in the face of life’s most daunting challenges.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mario Torres’s new book isn’t just a collection of words; it’s a journey toward finding light in the darkest of times, guided by God’s eternal wisdom. With artwork by illustrator David Matos to help emphasize Torres’s writings, “Don’t Think…Just Thank” will light a new fire in every follower of Christ and for the unbelievers to trust in His higher plan and find solace in gratitude.
Readers can purchase “Don't Think...Just Thank” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
