Author Gary Tatem’s New Book, "Sarah's Story," is a Powerful Story About Moving on and Living Once Again Following an Incredible Loss and Grappling with One’s Grief
Recent release “Sarah's Story” from Covenant Books author Gary Tatem is a stirring tale that centers around Sarah, a young woman who experienced the loss of her husband while in college. After years of shutting out the world, Sarah is forced to find work and learn how to live once more.
San Marcos, TX, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Tatem, who worked in data processing, took a mid-life retirement to travel the United States with his wife in a motorhome. They started a second career owning an RV park. He lost his wife to cancer, sold the RV park, and is now retired in central Texas. His new book, “Sarah's Story” is a poignant novel of one woman’s journey in finding her purpose once more.
“‘Sarah’s Story’ is a journey that follows Sarah, a young woman who, early on, lost her husband to an unfortunate accident while she was in college,” writes Tatem. “Overwhelmed with emotion, she shut down until she reached a point where she had to get a job and start living again. That’s where her story and journey began.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Tatem’s new book will invite readers to follow along on Sarah’s journey as she achieves goals she has never envisioned through hard work and a bit of luck. Full of life lessons, compassion, management styles, and common sense, “Sarah’s Story” is a beautiful, character-driven novel that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, especially those who have experienced a great loss within their own lives.
Readers can purchase “Sarah's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Sarah’s Story’ is a journey that follows Sarah, a young woman who, early on, lost her husband to an unfortunate accident while she was in college,” writes Tatem. “Overwhelmed with emotion, she shut down until she reached a point where she had to get a job and start living again. That’s where her story and journey began.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Tatem’s new book will invite readers to follow along on Sarah’s journey as she achieves goals she has never envisioned through hard work and a bit of luck. Full of life lessons, compassion, management styles, and common sense, “Sarah’s Story” is a beautiful, character-driven novel that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, especially those who have experienced a great loss within their own lives.
Readers can purchase “Sarah's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories