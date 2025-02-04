Author Gary Tatem’s New Book, "Sarah's Story," is a Powerful Story About Moving on and Living Once Again Following an Incredible Loss and Grappling with One’s Grief

Recent release “Sarah's Story” from Covenant Books author Gary Tatem is a stirring tale that centers around Sarah, a young woman who experienced the loss of her husband while in college. After years of shutting out the world, Sarah is forced to find work and learn how to live once more.