Author Charles N. Smith’s New Book, “The Boardroom to the Courtroom: A Story of Greed and Corruption,” Follows an Educator Who Becomes Trapped in a Web of Lies and Deceit
The recent release “The Boardroom to the Courtroom: A Story of Greed and Corruption” from Covenant Books author Charles N. Smith is a riveting story based on true events that follows Dr. Nathaniel Thomas, an educator who finds himself in legal trouble and his career in jeopardy. Realizing he has become a pawn in a web of lies, Dr. Thomas must prove his innocence or risk losing everything.
Montgomery, AL, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles N. Smith, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an educator with over twenty-five years of administrative experience in higher education, has completed his new book, “The Boardroom to the Courtroom: A Story of Greed and Corruption”: a compelling tale of one educator’s experiences of being wrongfully accused for a crime due to the corruption of others, leading him to become a pawn in a dangerous political game.
A native of Petersburg, Virginia, author Charles N. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling, both from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, he earned an Ed.D. in Higher Education Administration from Virginia Polytechnic and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia. Throughout his career, Dr. Smith has worked at fourteen different institutions, with positions ranging from Vice President of Student Affairs and chief of Staff to Chief Operating Officer, Assistant Professor of Psychology, and Drug and Alcohol Counselor. He is currently the Regional Director for the South-Central District of 100 Black Men of America and an Omega Psi Phi, Sigma Phi Chapter member.
“The flight. The setup. The firing. The trial. The consequence,” writes Dr. Smith. “Dr. Nathaniel Thomas had worked at several institutions of higher education, serving the institutions and especially the students. He grew up believing in the rules of life and making sure he always followed the rules. He had learned many years ago to keep his hands off the money and the women at the institutions where he worked.
“Until the day the FBI showed up on campus with a federal subpoena, he had never had any dealings with the law. He could never have imagined how a flight to Florida changed the course of his career at SC State.
“This is the true story of how a vice president was used as a pawn in a web of lies for power, money, madness, and greed. As an innocent bystander in a precarious predicament, Dr. Thomas’s career is torn. Will he recover?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles N. Smith’s new book is based on true events from the author’s own life and will transport readers as they follow Dr. Thomas’s journey to clear his name and save his future before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Boardroom to the Courtroom” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Boardroom to the Courtroom: A Story of Greed and Corruption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
