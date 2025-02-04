Author Charles N. Smith’s New Book, “The Boardroom to the Courtroom: A Story of Greed and Corruption,” Follows an Educator Who Becomes Trapped in a Web of Lies and Deceit

The recent release “The Boardroom to the Courtroom: A Story of Greed and Corruption” from Covenant Books author Charles N. Smith is a riveting story based on true events that follows Dr. Nathaniel Thomas, an educator who finds himself in legal trouble and his career in jeopardy. Realizing he has become a pawn in a web of lies, Dr. Thomas must prove his innocence or risk losing everything.