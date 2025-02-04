Author Bridget Isiramen’s New Book, "Nursing: My Divine Calling," is a Compelling Memoir Documenting the Author’s Journey to America to Pursue Her Dream of Nursing
Recent release “Nursing: My Divine Calling” from Covenant Books author Bridget Isiramen is a captivating and heartfelt account that follows the author as she journeys from Nigeria to the United States in order to continue her dream of working as a nurse, revealing the many external and internal struggles she overcame along the way.
Goodyear, AZ, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bridget Isiramen, a native of Nigeria who has practiced nursing in both her home country and the United States, has completed her new book, “Nursing: My Divine Calling”: a riveting and deeply personal memoir that centers around the author’s journey from the heart of Africa to the United States, where she pursued her dream of excelling as a nurse. This compelling memoir chronicles the challenges, triumphs, and unwavering faith that shaped her path.
Bridget Isiramen was born and raised in Nigeria, where she worked as a midwife in the Okpebho local government area, Edo State, before migrating to the United States. With over twenty years of nursing experience in the U.S., she holds an ADN from Truckee Meadows Community College School of Nursing in Reno, Nevada, and both a BSN and MSN (specializing in nursing education) from Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona.
As a foreign student in America, author Bridget Isiramen faced cultural barriers, academic hurdles, and moments of self-doubt. Yet, through it all, she clung to her belief in a higher purpose and the power of perseverance. Her story is not just about the pursuit of a career but about the indomitable spirit of saying “yes I can” when “some” insist you cannot.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bridget Isiramen’s new book is a testament to the strength of faith, the resilience of the human spirit, and the transformative power of determination. Whether readers are in the nursing profession or simply someone facing their own obstacles, “Nursing: My Divine Calling” will inspire them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams with passion, patience and persistence.
Readers can purchase “Nursing: My Divine Calling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Bridget Isiramen was born and raised in Nigeria, where she worked as a midwife in the Okpebho local government area, Edo State, before migrating to the United States. With over twenty years of nursing experience in the U.S., she holds an ADN from Truckee Meadows Community College School of Nursing in Reno, Nevada, and both a BSN and MSN (specializing in nursing education) from Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona.
As a foreign student in America, author Bridget Isiramen faced cultural barriers, academic hurdles, and moments of self-doubt. Yet, through it all, she clung to her belief in a higher purpose and the power of perseverance. Her story is not just about the pursuit of a career but about the indomitable spirit of saying “yes I can” when “some” insist you cannot.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bridget Isiramen’s new book is a testament to the strength of faith, the resilience of the human spirit, and the transformative power of determination. Whether readers are in the nursing profession or simply someone facing their own obstacles, “Nursing: My Divine Calling” will inspire them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams with passion, patience and persistence.
Readers can purchase “Nursing: My Divine Calling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories