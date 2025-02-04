Author Bridget Isiramen’s New Book, "Nursing: My Divine Calling," is a Compelling Memoir Documenting the Author’s Journey to America to Pursue Her Dream of Nursing

Recent release “Nursing: My Divine Calling” from Covenant Books author Bridget Isiramen is a captivating and heartfelt account that follows the author as she journeys from Nigeria to the United States in order to continue her dream of working as a nurse, revealing the many external and internal struggles she overcame along the way.