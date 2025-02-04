Author Pamela Rene Anders Cook’s New Book, "Through the Eyes of a Sheep," is a Compelling Read That Explores the Vital Role of Spiritual Leadership in the Christian Faith

Recent release “Through the Eyes of a Sheep” from Covenant Books author Pamela Rene Anders Cook shares the author’s personal reflections from her own Christian walk and the crucial role of spiritual shepherds in guiding believers. Drawing upon her own personal observations, Cook discusses how Christians must remain attuned to God’s voice in order to navigate the path He has set forth for them.