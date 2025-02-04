Author Sarah L. Stewart’s New Book, “Lucy Lu and Kirk's CIRCUS ABCs: A Counting Alphabet Book,” is an Engaging Tale Designed to Help Teach Readers Both Numbers and Letter
Recent release “Lucy Lu and Kirk's CIRCUS ABCs: A Counting Alphabet Book” from Covenant Books author Sarah L. Stewart is a charming and engaging alphabet book that combines the magic of the circus with vibrant artwork to help teach readers of all ages all about the English alphabet and counting numbers.
Commerce, GA, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah L. Stewart, a veteran elementary school teacher who has spent many years teaching everything from kindergarten through sixth grade in Georgia and the Marshall Islands, has completed her new book, “Lucy Lu and Kirk's CIRCUS ABCs: A Counting Alphabet Book”: an adorable alphabet book that can be used to help readers learn all about letters and numbers in tandem with each other.
“Come along with Lucy Lu and Kirk as they journey around a whimsical circus where we will see lots of fun sights and all kinds of animals as we count our way through the ABCs,” shares Stewart. “Lucy Lu and Kirk even get to join in some of the circus acts along the way!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah L. Stewart’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on this riveting adventure at the circus, discovering the joys of numbers and letters along the way. With colorful artwork by illustrator R. D. Dean, “Lucy Lu and Kirk's CIRCUS ABCs: A Counting Alphabet Book” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family and classroom library.
Readers can purchase “Lucy Lu and Kirk's CIRCUS ABCs: A Counting Alphabet Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
