Author Edeltraud Seidel Evans’s New Book “A Letter to My Daughters: Memories of My Early Years” is a Powerful Memoir of the Author’s Life as a Refugee at the End of WWII
Recent release “A Letter to My Daughters: Memories of My Early Years” from Page Publishing author Edeltraud Seidel Evans is a poignant and emotionally stirring memoir that documents the author’s experiences in being evacuated from her family home at an early age, and their lives as refugees during the end of the Second World War.
Bloomington, IN, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edeltraud Seidel Evans, who was born, in Brieg, Schlesien, Germany in 1939, what is now Brzeg, Selesia, a region of Poland, and currently resides in Indiana with her husband, has completed her new book, “A Letter to My Daughters: Memories of My Early Years”: a compelling, first-person account of what life was like for those living in Germany occupied by the Polish and Russian Military during and after the Second World War, and how the author’s family managed to survive despite the chaos and death surrounding them.
“‘A Letter to My Daughters’ is the true story of the first ten years of my life, as I remember it,” writes Evans. “It tells about our family’s happy and sad times. It tells about being evacuated from our home and the struggle to survive as refugees at the end of World War II.
“It is also a tribute to my mother, who kept our family healthy and safe as best she possibly could during these trying times.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edeltraud Seidel Evans’s enthralling memoir is a poignant testament to the enduring resilience of the human spirit in the face of insurmountable odds. Candid and deeply personal, “A Letter to My Daughters” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, connecting with those who have endured life’s harshest challenges and helping them to know they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Letter to My Daughters: Memories of My Early Years” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
