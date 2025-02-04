Author Anjum Choudhary’s New Book, "The Silent Hummingbird," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Collection of Poems Exploring Themes of Love, Loss, and the Human Condition
Recent release “The Silent Hummingbird” from Page Publishing author Anjum Choudhary is an emotionally stirring series of poems and ruminations that invite readers to reflect upon the beauty of love in all its forms, as well as the grief that can often accompany it. Drawing from her well of personal experiences, Choudhary’s writings are sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Wheaton, MD, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anjum Choudhary, romantic tea lover by day and selenophile by night, has completed her new book, “The Silent Hummingbird”: a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of poems that delve into the different ways in which love can forever connect people.
“‘The Silent Hummingbird’ is divided into three parts: The Song, The Singing and The Silence – creatively used metaphors for Strength, Love and Grief,” writes Choudhary. “The poems tug and pull on heartstrings, playing melodies that capture the spectrum of human emotions, and carrying the reader over and through waves of their experiences, memories, and the what-ifs.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anjum Choudhary’s enthralling collection will connect with those who have experienced love in one way or another, while also resonating with those who have either lost love or are still waiting for it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Silent Hummingbird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
