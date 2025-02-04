Author Anjum Choudhary’s New Book, "The Silent Hummingbird," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Collection of Poems Exploring Themes of Love, Loss, and the Human Condition

Recent release “The Silent Hummingbird” from Page Publishing author Anjum Choudhary is an emotionally stirring series of poems and ruminations that invite readers to reflect upon the beauty of love in all its forms, as well as the grief that can often accompany it. Drawing from her well of personal experiences, Choudhary’s writings are sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.