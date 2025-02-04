Author Stewart Davis’s New Book, "Ding and His Extended Family," Follows a Dog Named Ding Who Must Protect His Family While Falling for a Coyote Named Snow
Recent release “Ding and His Extended Family” from Page Publishing author Stewart Davis is a heartfelt tale that centers around Ding, a dog whose job is to protect his extended family from the dangerous coyotes near their farm. But as Ding begins to develop feelings for one of the coyotes, Snow, another coyote grows jealous, due to Snow’s feelings towards Ding.
Anamosa, IA, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stewart Davis, a loving father and stepfather who has served in both the Army and Air Force and retired from the Army National Guard after twenty-two years of service, has completed his new book, “Ding and His Extended Family”: a compelling tale of a courageous dog who vows to do whatever it takes to protect his family from both internal and external threats.
“Ding begins to understand that even though he became separated from his original family, he has made a new family with the new friends he encounters,” writes Davis. “Ding’s family begins to grow when they move to the family farm, and he has to start protecting his family from the coyotes.
“Ding falls in love with the chief’s daughter, Snow. This does not go over well with the young upcoming alpha, Scout, who has always believed that a day would come when he would be the leader of the pack and Snow would be his.
“As Ding and Snow’s friendship grows, Scout becomes more determined to take control of the pack and make Snow his wife.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stewart Davis’s enthralling tale will help readers discover that one’s family is always with them, and they are never truly alone no matter what trials they may be facing. Poignant and character-driven, “Ding and His Extended Family” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, reminding them that their family is whoever they choose them to be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Ding and His Extended Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
