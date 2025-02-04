Author Brian Daniel’s New Book, "Uninvited Guests," Follows a King Who, Desperate to Rid His Castle of Vermin, Hires an Unlikely Group to Exterminate Them
Recent release “Uninvited Guests” from Page Publishing author Brian Daniel is a captivating story that centers around a king who invites a group of vampires to his castle to get rid of an infestation of rats on his wedding day. But when one of the vampires goes rogue, the king discovers he’s created an even larger problem.
New York, NY, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brian Daniel, an avid reader, has completed his new book, “Uninvited Guests”: a riveting story of a king who invites a group of vampires to help deal with uninvited rats in his castle, only to realize that one of the vampires has a hunger for more than just rats.
“The king is going to get married,” writes Brian. “He learns about a problem in his castle and needs help with it before the wedding happens. Unfortunately, the solution he gets leads to another problem, one that is worse than the previous one.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brian Daniel’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on the king’s journey to salvage his wedding day and protect his kingdom from both the rats and vampires that have invaded his castle. Expertly paced and full of thrilling twists, “Uninvited Guests” is sure to delight readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Uninvited Guests” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
