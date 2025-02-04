Author Brian Daniel’s New Book, "Uninvited Guests," Follows a King Who, Desperate to Rid His Castle of Vermin, Hires an Unlikely Group to Exterminate Them

Recent release “Uninvited Guests” from Page Publishing author Brian Daniel is a captivating story that centers around a king who invites a group of vampires to his castle to get rid of an infestation of rats on his wedding day. But when one of the vampires goes rogue, the king discovers he’s created an even larger problem.