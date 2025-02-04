Author M.L. Dantzker’s New Book, “The Killer Within: A Det. Sgt. J.J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford Novel,” Follows a Detective’s Investigation Into the Murder of Three Women
Recent release “The Killer Within: A Det. Sgt. J.J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford Novel” from Page Publishing author M.L. Dantzker is a gripping crime drama that centers around a detective who is tasked with solving three different murder cases that all share the same killer. However, the main suspect, a local psychiatrist, claims to have no memory of his encounters with each of the victims.
Caldwell, TX, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M.L. Dantzker, a retired college professor and licensed counselor who worked over ten years as a police officer, has completed his new book, “The Killer Within: A Det. Sgt. J.J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford Novel”: a fascinating thriller that follows the investigation of three harrowing murder cases, with the main suspect claiming amnesia and having no recollection of ever meeting the victims despite being the only link between them.
“Det. Sgt. J. J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford is tasked with his second serial murder case in less than a year,” writes Dantzker. “Three women are killed via strangulation. The only evidence is semen, which is from the same perpetrator. However, the DNA from it is not found in any database. The only other connection is that a well-known and well-liked local psychiatrist/psychologist knew all three women. Unfortunately, at the time all three women are killed, he cannot account for his time, claiming to have no memory of any encounter with these women outside of their initial meeting. A psychological alibi or a brilliant liar?”
Published by Page Publishing, M.L. Dantzker’s riveting tale is the second entry in the author’s “Det. Sgt. J.J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford” series and draws upon his background as a police officer to bring the gritty world of murder investigation to life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Killer Within” is sure to captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Killer Within: A Det. Sgt. J.J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Det. Sgt. J. J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford is tasked with his second serial murder case in less than a year,” writes Dantzker. “Three women are killed via strangulation. The only evidence is semen, which is from the same perpetrator. However, the DNA from it is not found in any database. The only other connection is that a well-known and well-liked local psychiatrist/psychologist knew all three women. Unfortunately, at the time all three women are killed, he cannot account for his time, claiming to have no memory of any encounter with these women outside of their initial meeting. A psychological alibi or a brilliant liar?”
Published by Page Publishing, M.L. Dantzker’s riveting tale is the second entry in the author’s “Det. Sgt. J.J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford” series and draws upon his background as a police officer to bring the gritty world of murder investigation to life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Killer Within” is sure to captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Killer Within: A Det. Sgt. J.J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories