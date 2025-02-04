Author M.L. Dantzker’s New Book, “The Killer Within: A Det. Sgt. J.J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford Novel,” Follows a Detective’s Investigation Into the Murder of Three Women

Recent release “The Killer Within: A Det. Sgt. J.J. ‘Cowboy’ Manford Novel” from Page Publishing author M.L. Dantzker is a gripping crime drama that centers around a detective who is tasked with solving three different murder cases that all share the same killer. However, the main suspect, a local psychiatrist, claims to have no memory of his encounters with each of the victims.