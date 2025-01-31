Loveforce International Announces Its Fifth Annual All Love Song February
Loveforce International Announces its fifth annual All Love Song February. It will release only love songs during the month. There will be eight different love songs by eight different artists released.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International Announces its fifth annual All Love Song February. This year’s All Love Song February will include eight different songs by eight different recording artists released in February and one song released in January. The songs will be released every Friday in February on February 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Loveforce International has eight different recording artists participating in All Love Song February. Participating Artists include: The Loveforce Collective, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, inRchild, Billy Ray Charles, Ricky Williams, Bobby Long, and Honey Davis. All eight recording artists are signed to Loveforce International.
Many different music genres will be represented within the eight Digital Music Singles released in February. Music genres of the singles will include Classical-Rock Fusion, Acoustic Pop, Singer Songwriter, Jazz, Jazz-R&B, Soul-Pop, Caribbean-Rock, and Spiritual-Pop. Three of the eight songs are instrumentals.
The lyrical subject matter of the All Love Song February Digital Music Releases illustrate a variety of different aspects of love. A review of some of the song titles give an insight into some of the aspects of love included from the flowery romantic to the somewhat humorous. The titles of some of the songs include: “Angels Sing When You Are Near,” “Viva Viagra,” “I Came Here To Love You,” “4 The Love Of You” and “Romance and Violins With A Guitar Instead Of A Violin.”
“We’ve got a lovingly crafted bouquet of love songs alluringly capturing the many sides of love in this year’s All Love Song February,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “What the world needs now, more than ever, is love and one day in February is to short a time, so Loveforce International is releasing love all month long,” he continued.
Loveforce International began releasing only love songs in February in 2021. All Love Song February was created to extend the feeling of love from one day (Valentine’s Day) through the entire month. In February 2021, the world was still in the grips of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Tensions were flaring over the distribution of vaccines and critical supplies. Billions of people were stranded at home most of the time. Many people were not working and bringing in income to pay their bills..
Loveforce International’s All Love Song February Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mac.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
