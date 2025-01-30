David H. Luding Selected as Man of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
La Vista, NE, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been selected as Man of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition. This esteemed honor is only given to individual each calendar year and Luding was chosen for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information.
About David H. Luding
David H. Luding, president of DHLuding Consulting Inc., is a HCM professional with extensive experience as a project consultant. Specializing in absence, time, pay, schedules, compensation, and workforce management, Luding’s roles include team lead, functional analyst, business architect, trainer, and facilitator. As a PeopleSoft and HRIP-Human Resource Information professional, Luding has completed over two hundred international projects over the span of nearly three decades. He is also an expert in core HR areas of job and position.
Prior to founding his own business, Luding worked as an independent contractor on various HRMS applications, including PeopleSoft, ABRA, Ceridian, and Kronos. His background also includes service as an intelligence specialist in the United States Air Force, where he contributed to classified military projects. Luding remains active in his industry through affiliations with S.H.R.M., I.H.R.M., and P.M.I.
David graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a B.S. in general studies in 1992. In his spare time, he enjoys walks, garage and estate sales, and movies in his free time.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
