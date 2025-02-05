In Her Charming New Book, "You’ve Got E-Meoww!!!" Susan Carleson Currer Reveals How Clever Cats Communicate in This Electronic Age
Page Publishing has recently released “You’ve Got E-Meoww!!!” a collection of communiques between actual cats translated by author Susan Carleson Currer. Hilarity ensues as lessons are taught by a wise “uncle” to his young “nephew” on how to establish control over his human household.
Alexandria, VA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Page Publishing’s recently released “You've Got E-Meoww!!!” is a unique instruction guide for felines, by felines.
“Cats emailing each other? Yes!” writes author Susan Carleson Currer. “Be privy to the authentic correspondence between Uncle Nougat and his young nephew Arbogast on how to get your human household under control - and live your best life as a cat.”
Captivating characters illustrate this charming collection of tips on everything from honing your hunting skills to getting what you want to eat when you want it.
The author, who resides with her husband in Alexandria, Virginia, said the book was inspired by the wonderful cats who have graced her life and the lessons that they taught her. She would like readers to know that the proceeds from this book will help support certain wonderful cat charities.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “You've Got E-Meoww!!!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
