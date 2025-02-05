In Her Charming New Book, "You’ve Got E-Meoww!!!" Susan Carleson Currer Reveals How Clever Cats Communicate in This Electronic Age

Page Publishing has recently released “You’ve Got E-Meoww!!!” a collection of communiques between actual cats translated by author Susan Carleson Currer. Hilarity ensues as lessons are taught by a wise “uncle” to his young “nephew” on how to establish control over his human household.